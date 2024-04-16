A council leader is to face a confidence vote as pressure mounts on him to resign over allegations of domestic abuse.

Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, will face the crunch vote on 9 May at an extraordinary council meeting.

The motion has been brought by eight councillors after fresh allegations of domestic abuse were made against Mr Nunn, who already has a conviction for assaulting his wife in 2004.

Among those to push for the motion is former Conservative councillor Ian McCord, now an independent.

He said: "I think the council has to decide whether it has confidence in the leader or not. There's an awful lot of stories swirling around and they need to be properly investigated and properly sorted out."

Mr Nunn said he had always been open about his conviction for assault and the community order he was given 20 years ago.

He has also denied new allegations published by Private Eye and the Daily Mail.

In a statement at the weekend, he described the accusations as "unfounded" and part of a campaign to discredit him. He added that domestic abuse was "never acceptable" and he regretted his past mistakes.

Opposition groups on West Northamptonshire Council have joined calls for him to stand down.

Labour councillor Wendy Randall said: "We are really looking seriously at this and how it's distracting from our everyday council business and we felt it was the right thing to do, to sign that proposal, call for that extraordinary meeting for no confidence in the leadership."

Domestic abuse charity Eve, which is partly funded by West Northamptonshire Council, said anyone with a known history of violence against women should not be elected to public office.

Christine Morgan, from the charity, said: "I think it's about the message that it sends to victims and survivors that their pain doesn't matter, that they don't matter as victims and survivors and of course they do.

"Which also means then people who have been accused of it, who are found guilty of it should not be in positions of power."

