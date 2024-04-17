A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after crashing his family's Audi into a wall.

The young teen took the car from his home on Monday and smashed it into a garden wall in Crockfords Road in Newmarket, Suffolk.

A photograph released by Cambridgeshire Police shows the front left side of the car was smashed and parts of the wall knocked down by the impact.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A 13-year-old boy took this vehicle from his home and crashed it into a garden wall in Crockfords Road, Newmarket, on Monday morning.

"The teenager was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and insurance and failing to report a road traffic collision.

"He's been bailed to return to the police station later in the year."

According to the law, a person can be found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking if the vehicle is unlawfully taken and driven in such a way that damage is caused to property.

The law also applies if damage is caused to the vehicle or the vehicle was driven dangerously on a road or in a public place.

