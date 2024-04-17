A controlling and violent man who stopped his partner from leaving the house and prevented her from contacting family has been jailed.

Lee Mallet, 40, of Newbegin Road in Norwich, was in a relationship with his victim for just a few months.

During that time, he kept her mainly in the bedroom and controlled all aspects of her life.

He strangled her to the point she could not breathe and told her not to swallow her own saliva.

As a result of the abuse she had also lost a lot of weight, the court heard.

The judge described it as one of the worst cases of domestic violence he had come across due to the degree of emotional control.

Mallett was arrested on October 5 last year after the victim's mother called police.

He was found guilty at a trial and jailed for 45 months. He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

Jailing him, Recorder Richard Conley said: “It would take a considerable amount of time to summarise everything physical and emotional that you did or put upon her through your brief relationship.

“You’ve showed a persistent action over a prolonged period. It was insidious and calculated behaviour. You were a Jekyll and Hyde character.”

The judge also said Mallett showed no remorse or care for his actions.

Det Con Sarah Tonge, who led the investigation, said: “The offence of controlling and coercive behaviour has such a devastating impact on the victim and I commend her for her bravery in this case.

“This sentence will not undo what she has been through but it goes some way in helping her rebuild her life.

"This is an offence that we take very seriously and I would encourage anyone to come forward if they are experiencing these behaviours themselves or are concerned for someone they know.”

