An inquest has been opened into the death of a mother-of-three who was found drowned after disappearing in the centre of Norwich.

Gaynor Lord, 55, was found dead in the River Wensum after a week-long search operation was sparked when left work early and failed to return on Friday, 8 December.

Assistant coroner Christopher Leach opened the inquest on Wednesday at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard that her body was identified at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston by her husband, Clive.

The medical cause of death was given as "immersion and drowning".

A full inquest to determine the official cause of death will take place on 1 October.

Ms Lord was born in Blackpool on March 20, 1968, and lived at King Street in Norwich, the inquest was told.

Gaynor Lord is seen passing the Cosy Club restaurant on London Street. Credit: Norfolk Police

She left her work at the Bullards Gin counter early on the day she vanished.

CCTV captured her walking towards the cathedral, and later making her toward Pitt Street.

The last CCTV sighting of Ms Lord was walking along St Augustines Street at 4.01pm.

Police were alerted to her disappearance after her handbag, mobile phone and glasses were found in Wensum Park later that evening.

Specialist searches were carried out for a week until a body was found on Friday, 15 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know