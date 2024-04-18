Play Brightcove video

Onlookers were left stunned after spotting a common dolphin in Ipswich docks.

Dave Benneworth, who works nearby, took pictures and video of the dolphin swimming and coming up for air.

He first saw the mammal on 2 April, and thought it unusual, so when he noticed it for a second time on Wednesday he decided to take a video.

He said: "I'm a bit concerned about it. It keeps going round in circles. It's right down by the dock gates and we aren't sure if it will manage to work its way back down to the river."

Marine experts are urging anyone who sees the dolphin to call them so that they can monitor it.

Julia Cable at British Divers Marine Life Rescue East Anglia said: "This video shows a common dolphin and we have heard there has been a few sightings in the area, but nothing has been reported to us directly.

"We really need people to call our hotline when they see it so that we can get out there and have a look."We'd ask that if anyone sees it, please ring us in real time. Then we can get down there as soon as possible and get a good look at it.

"It's important for us to be able to work out if it's an adult or a young one that's been separated from a pod, and get an idea of its body condition - whether it is a healthy looking dolphin or looks malnourished, confused or has parasites."

"It could just be that it is staying there because it has found a good source of food and is quite happy, in which case we would just have to hope that it finds its way back to sea.

"But there is a big risk of boat strike so it's important that people know that it is there so they can reduce their speeds and look out for it."

To report a dolphin sighting, call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue East Anglia on 01825 765546.

