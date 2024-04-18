A trainee police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman.

PC James Barrett-Barnett, who was still on a probationary period, was found guilty of assault by penetration and a further two counts of sexual assaulting a woman in Bedford following a trial at Huntingdon Crown Court.

The court heard he had got into bed with the woman after a night out with friends and then sexually assaulted her, despite her not consenting.

Barrett-Barnett admitted his actions but claimed it had been consensual.

He was convicted of all three charges and will be sentenced on 31 May. Police misconduct proceedings against him will now also get under way.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic from Bedfordshire Police said: “There should be no place in policing for male violence against women.

"Barrett-Barnett had only been a probationary officer for a short time and had just completed his initial training when he committed this horrendous offence.

“I commend the victim who showed great bravery to give evidence during the trial which ultimately brought him to justice.

"We will never accept this sort of behaviour and take all reports extremely seriously.

“We will continue take robust action against anyone who acts in this way or acts in a way which betrays the trust and confidence that the public should have in policing.”

Bedfordshire Police said it was working hard to tackle male violence against women including giving survivors of rape and domestic abuse a platform to speak out and to have their voices heard.

The scheme is called MVAWAG voices (Male Violence Against Women and Girls).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know