A Conservative MP has branded the number of former footballers suffering from dementia a “scandal” and called for funding to support former players and their families.

MPs heard that former professional footballers are four times more likely to die of CTE dementia than the wider population.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a type of brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head or concussions. It gets slowly worse over time and leads to dementia.

Duncan Baker, the MP for North Norfolk, said financial support should be offered to ex-football players to improve their quality of life.

Duncan Baker, the MP for North Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sport minister Stuart Andrew said he took the issue “incredibly seriously” and was pressuring the Professional Footballers’ Association and the Premier League to establish a dedicated charity.

Mr Baker told the Commons: “Former professional footballers are four times more likely to die of CTE dementia than the wider population due to repeated head impacts.

The Alzheimer's Society is the official charity partner of the Football Association. Credit: PA

“Chris (Sutton) is just one of a group of former players who are championing these issues and are pushing to see better provisions for supporting wellbeing of ex-players and their familes

“So can the minister just reassure therefore the football industry will create a properly financed dementia fund to help players and of course their widows who are affected by this CTE dementia scandal?”

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has called for more support for former footballers who go on to develop dementia. Credit: PA

During sports questions, Mr Andrew replied: “The PFA and the Premier League brain health fund has an initial amount of a £1m financial support for former players and their families, to improve their quality of life.

“But the fund is in place until the PFA and the Premier League establish a charity which will involve a lot of football stakeholders, so that we can provide a much longer term vehicle to provide this support.

“But let me reassure him, this is an area of work that I take incredibly seriously and one that I will continue to put pressure on those involved.”

Jack and Bobby Charlton both went on to suffer from dementia after careers playing football. Credit: PA

Nearly half of Sir Alf Ramsey's starting XI who won the 1966 World Cup went on to suffer from dementia.

Ray Wilson, Jack Charlton, Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles and Martin Peters all received an Alzheimer's diagnosis before their deaths.

In November 2020, Sir Geoff Hurst, the hat-trick hero from the final, offered to donate his brain to dementia researchers after the diagnosis of his former team-mates.

Sir Geoff Hurst will donate his brain to dementia researchers after he dies. Credit: PA

