A police civilian staff member could face disciplinary action over the suspected murder-suicide of four family members.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, his daughters Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and Natasha Kuczynska, eight, and their aunt Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, were found dead at a home in Costessey near Norwich on 19 January.

All four died of stab wounds, post-mortem examinations found, and police later revealed that Mr Kuczynski had made a distressed call to police an hour before their bodies were found.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has issued a gross misconduct notice on a Norfolk Police staff member.

A spokesman said: “Following a mandatory referral from Norfolk, we began an independent investigation into the contact the force had with Bartlomiej Kuczynski shortly before his body and three other bodies were discovered by police in a house in Costessey.

“The investigation is also examining Norfolk’s interactions with Mr Kuczynski prior to 19 January and we are following a number of lines of inquiry relating to these.

“The serving of a conduct notice does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.

The bodies of the four people were found shortly after 7am on 19 January. Credit: PA

The force has previously said the deaths of Ms Sukpengpanao, Jasmin and Natasha are being treated as murder. The death of Mr Kuczynski is not being treated as suspicious, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killings.

Norfolk Police referred itself to the police watchdog over previous contact it had had with Mr Kuczynski before the deaths.

The IOPC has previously said that during a 999 call made by Mr Kuczynski an hour before the bodies were discovered, he had raised concerns for his own mental state and appeared to be "confused".

He was advised to seek medical advice and officers did not attend.

An hour later, at 7am, a dog walker passing the house called police after becoming concerned for those within.

The IOPC said in January it would be investigating if "the force’s handling of the contact... was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.”

The region's mental health trust is also investigating a missed mental health handover several weeks before the deaths, when Mr Kuczynski was taken to hospital by police and assessed by emergency department staff.

However, he discharged himself before the specialist mental health team arrived.

Following the deaths, Norfolk Police paused the scheduled roll-out of its new Right Care, Right Person policy, which would have seen 999 calls requiring urgent mental health support passed on to health agencies rather than being dealt with by police.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford also asked inspectors to conduct a "deeper review" of how the force handles 999 calls, in a bid to reassure the county that its service was fit for purpose.

