Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and three ride-on lawnmowers has closed a major road through a seaside town.

Police were called to the crash between the vehicles at about 7.40am on Friday on Royal Artillery Way in Southend.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were also sent to the scene, and two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two casualties are understood to have been driving the lawnmowers, which were on their way to a job when the collision happened.

A spokesman for Southend-on-Sea City Council said: “Two of our parks team were involved in a serious road accident on Royal Artillery Way this morning, which was attended by the emergency services.

“We thank those in the emergency services for their swift response, and our thoughts at this time are with our colleagues and others involved.

"Their families and colleagues have been notified and we are in close contact with them."

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.

