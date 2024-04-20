Dozens of animals have been rescued after a fire broke out near a veterinary clinic.

Around 50 animals were at the Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon, Essex having treatment when a fire broke out inside a building next door on Thursday 18 April.

Thankfully, staff at the vets managed to safely evacuate every animal.

Essex Police officers, along with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, UK Power Networks and ambulance crews, helped transport the poorly animals onto nearby vets where their treatment could be resumed.

The scene of the fire in Basildon, Essex Credit: Essex Police

Acting Insp Kirsty Flynn, from the Basildon Local Policing Team said “It doesn’t matter whether we receive a report of a crime in progress or a concern for welfare, priority one for us is protecting life and keeping the public safe.

“That isn’t just a promise to keep people safe, but animals too.

"We know all too well a pet is a family member and we recognised just how important it was to get these animals to another site so they could continue to receive care."

An investigation found the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

