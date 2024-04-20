Firefighters rescued a baby vixen after it was found with its head stuck in a jam jar.

They spotted the female fox on a road near the village of Orsett, between Stanford-Le-Hope and Grays in Essex on Thursday.

Firefighters Steve Small, Charlie Pyke, Joe Tindall and crew manager Ash Phillips from Grays fire station were able to catch the animal, remove the jar and then took to her to Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett where she was checked.

After a good feed, the vixen was released in a safe location, said Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Small said: “We were happy to be in the right place at the right time to help this little fox out.

"She must have been terrified, especially next to the busy road."

A baby vixen is checked over by vets after being found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Essex. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

