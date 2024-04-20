A 21-year old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in a residential area two weeks ago.

Police were called to reports of fighting in Baldock Close in Luton on Saturday 6 April.

Ledion Elezi, from Luton, has been charged with violent disorder and remanded into custody ahead of his next court hearing.

Two men in their 20s were also arrested this week and have been bailed while the investigation continues.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information in regards to the incident to get in touch.

