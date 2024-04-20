A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a man in a 'brutal and horrific' attack in a city underpass.

Thames Valley Police was called to an assault in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate in Milton Keynes on Monday 23 October 2023.

John Davies, aged 34, from Milton Keynes, died in hospital three days later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Wesley Atick, aged 26, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of murder at Oxford Crown Court.

The assault happened in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon in Milton Keynes. Credit: Google maps

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Will Crowther said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sympathy to John’s family. To lose someone in such a horrific manner is unimaginable, and my thoughts remain with them.

“I am glad that Atick has pleaded guilty for a crime that we still don’t know why he committed.

“This was a brutal and horrific attack, after which Atick left the scene.

"He left John on the floor with injuries, and never sought help for him.

“In my view Atick is a dangerous man. He has now been convicted of murdering John and is no longer a threat to the public."

Atick was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday 24 May.

