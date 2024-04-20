Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 74-year-old woman was last seen five months ago.

Bedfordshire Police say it is believed that Annette Smith, from West Wing, Fairfield Park, near Stotfold, has not been seen since November 2023.

As a result of an investigation into the 74-year-old's disappearance, detectives say they are now treating it as a murder case.

Detective Chief Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have been carrying out thorough enquiries into Annette’s disappearance and based on the information that we have, we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

“We believe that Annette was last seen on or around 11 November 2023.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have spoken with or seen Annette in early November to contact us, as well as anyone who may have any information about her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Broome. You can also contact police online at www.beds.police.uk

