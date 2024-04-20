A police firearms officer was rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself during a training exercise.

The Metropolitan Police officer was treated in hospital following an incident at a Ministry of Defence training facility at Fingringhoe Ranges near Colchester in Essex.

The officer, who is attached to the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, was taking part in a training exercise when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said the force.

His injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and he was later discharged from hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "While the full circumstances will be the subject of a thorough investigation, initial indications are that this was an accident and that no other officers were directly involved."

"We are providing the officer and his colleagues with our full support."

Fingringhoe Ranges is one of several in the east of England used by the British Army to train its troops.

However, the green space, including army training areas there is open to the public when military or police activity is not taking place.

Flags and signs indicate when walkers are not permitted and when the ranges are in use.

The combined police forces of England and Wales have around 6,000 trained firearms officers.

The largest number are in the Metropolitan Police, with around 2,500.

