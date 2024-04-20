A van filled with thousands of pounds worth of musical equipment belonging to classic rock band Dr Feelgood has been recovered by police.

The grey Mercedes Sprinter belonging to the Essex-based outfit was stolen in Hockley, Essex sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening officers were called to a disturbance in Tolleshunt D’Arcy around 24 miles away where they found evidence of chop shop - a business that illegally disassembles stolen vehicles and sells their parts.

A number of vehicles were seized, including the grey Sprinter van belonging to the band, which was displaying false registration plates.

The band’s musical equipment was then found close by.

Thousands of pounds worth of musical equipment belonging to the band Dr Feelgood was dumped after their van was stolen in Essex. Credit: Dr Feelgood/Facebook

After the initial theft, the band put out appeals for information on their social media channels and were astounded by the response, saying: "The offers to help, loan equipment, or to assist in trying to locate and recover much-loved equipment has been overwhelming."

After the force discovered the stolen van, the band posted an update on Faceook.

They said: "While a clearer picture will, no doubt, emerge in time, it is highly likely that the incredible level of publicity and awareness produced by everyone who responded to our appeals to share our posts regarding this heartbreaking theft, may well have rendered the equipment just 'too hot to handle'."

PC Paul Gerrish, of Essex Police’s stolen vehicle intelligence unit, said: “I know that the band are due to start a tour of Germany and without us finding the kit, I know it would have severely affected their plans.

“It was the presence of the equipment, which was clearly of value, which allowed us to make the quick connection.

“We know that it is quite often the personal possessions in a vehicle, which cannot be replaced, which are far more valuable to people than the vehicle itself so I’m really happy that we’ll be able to reunite the equipment with the band.”

The band added: "We would just like to, once again, thank everyone for the incredible level of support and assistance shown to us during this troubling time which, together with the professionalism of Essex Police, has brought this matter to a successful conclusion.

No arrests have yet been made.

Dr Feelgood, whose line-up has changed over the years, formed in the 1970s in Canvey Island, Essex.

Guitarist Wilko Johnson, who found fame with the band before a four-decade solo career, died in 2022.

