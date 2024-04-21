A driver has died after his fuel tanker overturned at a busy road interchange.

Emergency services were called to the Copdock roundabout near Ipswich just after 4:30am Sunday 21 April, following reports that a fuel tanker travelling on the northbound A12 had overturned on the slip road to the roundabout.

The driver of the tanker, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Highways England, National Highways, the Environment Agency and the East Anglian ambulance service were all called to the crash.

The A12 remains closed in both directions between J32B Capel St Mary and J55 of the A14, the Copdock Interchange.

The entire Copdock roundabout remains closed.

Suffolk Police said specialist equipment was being brought in to decant fuel from the tanker before it could be recovered.

The closures are expected to continue for some time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash. Officers are asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to look at their footage for any material that may help the investigation.

