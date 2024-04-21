Play Brightcove video

Natalie Gray reports on the millionaires giving up their time to help new mums - and asks them how much of their fortune they have left

They are big winners with big hearts - a group of lotto millionaires who have given up their time to help struggling new mothers.

More than a dozen National Lottery winners have helped the Suffolk arm of the national charity Baby Basics, which provides clothing and equipment for newborns and expectant mums.

Despite their wealth, the millionaires said they remembered how tough things were for them before their big wins and wanted to give something back to those less fortunate.

The group put together "Welcome to the World" kits for mums-to-be heading into hospital - which include freshly laundered and ironed second-hand clothing, washbags and buggies.

Lotto winners came together in Lowestoft, Suffolk to help out the charity Baby Basics who help mums-to-be with essentials. Credit: PA

Christine Howlett, of Beccles, Suffolk – whose husband Graham won £2.2m on the National Lottery in 2004, made the washbags for the new mothers – sewing them by hand.

She said: “It was so enjoyable sewing the little washbags knowing each one would be used by a new mum as she welcomes her baby to the world.

“I can remember when I was raising my daughters, money was very tight; maybe that’s where my love of sewing started as I used to sew clothes for them to save a few pennies."

Charlotte and Daniel Peart of Peterborough, won £1m in 2018. Mrs Peart said: "It's just a great feeling, knowing that you are helping others."

Kate and Anthony Canty of Maldon in Essex became millionaires after scooping £1m in 2020. Ms Canty said: "It's just nice to be able to help people that don't have much."

National lottery winners came together in Suffolk to help put together 'Welcome to the world' packs for expectant mothers. Credit: PA

With the average cost of raising a baby to the age of 18 now standing at £223,256 according to Moneyfarm, coupled with the cost of-living crisis, volunteers at the newborn charity said they were grateful for the help.

Judith Goddard, who helped to set up Baby Basics Lowestoft at Gunton Baptist Church in 2016, said: “We’ve enjoyed working with the local National Lottery winners and are touched that they have given up their time in this way. It's really fabulous that they all want to come and help us.

“Things are incredibly tough for many people, so we are always grateful for the donations we also receive from our local community."

The charity has received so many donations that it is currently searching for bigger premises in either Lowestoft or Great Yarmouth.

