A major interchange, linking two busy A-roads is expected to remain shut for hours after a tanker overturned and spilled a 'significant' amount of fuel.

Suffolk Police were called just after 4.30am on Sunday 21 April to reports of an overturned tanker on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 meets the A14.

Police described it as a 'serious' accident and have warned motorists to avoid the area.

In a post on X, National Highways said the A12 is currently closed northbound from junction 32b at Capel St Mary to junction 55 of the A14.

The entire Copdock roundabout is also closed but the A14 remains open.They added that a 'complex recovery and clean up operation' is still ongoing and that the closures are expected to remain in place until this afternoon.

