Gogglebox star George Gilbey had been working on a roof when he fell to his death through a plastic skylight, an inquest has heard.

The 40-year-old sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died at the scene in Shoeburyness, Essex, on March 27, the hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened then suspended Monday’s inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said Mr Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

She said that paramedics and police attended but that he died at the scene, with his provisional cause of death recorded as “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height”.

Mr Gilbey, an electrician from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

He starred alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

Coroner Mr Brookes said he had received a written request from Essex Police to suspend inquest proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, and he granted this request.

He said the matter would be reviewed in four months’ time.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the Witham area of Essex, was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident.

He was later released by police under investigation.

After his death, a spokesman for the Channel 4 show paid tribute to Mr Gilbey.

"George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete," they said.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who was on Celebrity Big brother in the same year, also paid tribute, writing: "You are well and truly going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever, brother."

