Police have advised motorists that a section of a major road will be closed for "a long time" after a four vehicle crash.

A number of emergency services were called to a crash on the A16 at Newborough, north of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, this afternoon.

An air ambulance, paramedics, the fire and rescue service, and police were all called to respond to the incident.

Peterborough Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes and say the road will be closed for some time.

