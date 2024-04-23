Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the thieves rip the ATM from the building before fleeing

Balaclava-clad ram-raiders were caught on camera as they ripped a cash machine from the front of a bank using a stolen telehandler.

Police are now hunting the gang who fled in a white pick-up truck having loaded the ATM on to it early on Tuesday.

At least three men or boys are thought to have been involved

The theft was filmed from a window on a nearby street in Sawbridgeworth, in Hertfordshire, by a neighbour who was woken up by the noise.

The raiders can be seen as they reverse the telehandler away from the Nationwide building having smashed into it around 5.30am.

As alarms sound, the cash machine is ripped from the wall before being lifted and lowered on to the back of the white truck.

One of the thieves, who are all wearing black balaclavas, can be heard shouting "Got it", before the driver of the telehandler jumps out of the vehicle.

Two of them then run down Knight Street as a third jumps back into the pick-up truck and drives off, leaving the telehandler abandoned in the road.

Hertfordshire Police said they were working with the town council to review CCTV from the area.

Insp Mark Collins said: "We are aware that several people may have captured footage from the area around the time - please get in touch asap."

Anyone with footage can submit it to Hertfordshire Police via this link.

