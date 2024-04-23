Two people have died in a three-car crash on the A16 near Peterborough, police have confirmed.

A blue Volvo V40 heading north and a brown Toyota Prius going south collided at about 3.30pm on Monday.

The crash happened near the "blue bridge" near Newborough.

The Prius then hit a red Ford Kuga travelling north.

A passenger in the Volvo, a woman in her 70s, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, and the driver of the Prius, a man in his 50s from Peterborough, were both declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 70s also from Amersham, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where he remains.

The Kuga driver, a man in his 60s from Liverpool, suffered minor injuries.

Det Insp Garry Webb said: “I would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision which could help us piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.”

Anyone with information should report it to Cambridgeshire Police using reference CC-22042024-0283.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know