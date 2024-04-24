A husband has admitted murdering his wife, just as his court trial was about to start.

Olubunmi Abodunde, 48, killed Taiwo Abodunde, 41, at a home in Newmarket in west Suffolk.

Police discovered her body when they arrived at the property in Exning Road on the morning of 28 November.

He was arrested and charged with murder, but initially denied the crime.

His trial was due to begin on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court, but he suddenly changed his plea to guilty.

Det Insp Dan Connick said: “This was an awful attack on a woman that has had a lasting impact on the community and most importantly on the victim’s family.

“We are pleased that Taiwo’s family will no longer have to go through the pain of a trial.

“Our thoughts remain with Taiwo’s family and friends and hope this result will bring some small comfort to them.”

He will be sentenced on 9 May.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the previous contact Suffolk Constabulary had with the couple.

