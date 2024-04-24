Inside the recycling centre processing 300 tonnes of our rubbish every day

Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell of ITV News Anglia visits a waste centre sorting through lorry loads of rubbish

Plastic and waste whizzes through a recycling centre so fast that new staff are known to get motion sickness, say bosses.

About 300 tonnes of rubbish from people's bins goes through the sorting centre near Norwich every day.

Around 82% can be recycled - just over 17% cannot and has to be incinerated to produce energy.

But in Norfolk as a whole, about 43% is recycled. The government's aim is to recycle 65% of waste by 2035.

The waste is offloaded from lorries, then put through conveyor belts for staff to sort by material.

Within minutes, machines clump them together into cubes that can be stacked. There are bales of paper, cans (sorted into aluminium and steel) and plastic - so much of it that the bales make up a gigantic wall in the centre.

Campaigners say billions of pieces of it are thrown away every year - and the only way to tackle the plastic problem is to make less of it.

Recycling manager Joseph Kenny said: "For anything you don't recycle, we have to get something new for.

"That piece of paper you don't recycle, we've had to go cut down a tree to make that paper. It can seem so insignificant but if everyone thinks that way, it adds up to a large proportion of waste."

Recycling bosses are also wary about contamination - with the rising numbers of vapes and nitrous oxide canisters they are fishing out, and other things that have been put in the wrong bin.

Simon Phelan, from South Norfolk & Broadland District Councils, said: "I just think people get confused all the time as to what they can recycle. They get mixed messages.

"Nappies, for example - the cardboard box they come in says it can be recycled. So people think the whole of the nappy can be recycled and put it in the recycling bin.

"Every ton of material we recycle we save a ton and a half of carbon, so it's massively important for us in terms of the environment."

