The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have listed the home where he raised millions for the NHS during lockdown for £2.25m.

The Old Rectory and Coach House in The Green, Marston Moretaine is advertised as a Grade II listed property with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, set in almost 3.5 acres of semi-moated gardens.

There are seven large bedrooms as well as a gym, several office rooms, a cellar and three sitting rooms.The kitchen leads on to the paved patio that became famous during the Covid pandemic, as the Army veteran walked 100 laps to raise money for NHS charities.

More recently, the home was in the spotlight again, when his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, built a spa in the grounds without planning permission, angering neighbours and the local council.

They were later forced to tear it down.

Mrs Ingram-Moore became a controversial figure, after her father's death.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, she admitted that she kept £800,000 of profits from the three books her father wrote, because it was "what he wanted".

The charity set up in his name, the Captain Tom Foundation, itself became mired in scandal.

In 2022, the charities watchdog The Charity Commission announced it was investigating the Captain Tom Foundation after concerns were raised over its accounts and governance.

The investigation came after the charity paid more than £50,000 to companies run by Mrs Ingram-Moore and her husband.

They were both appointed trustees of the charity in February 2021, though Mrs Ingram-Moore resigned six weeks later, while her husband remained as one of three trustees.

On the estate agent's listing for the property, p hotographs show a statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore atop a table in one of the photographs of the expansive hallway.

A brochure accompanying the sale listing, reads: "The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic."

An accompanying "owner's statement" describes it as "a playground for old and young alike".

It adds: "A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40m for NHS charities during the pandemic."

Captain Sir Tom died in February 2021 aged 100, having contracted Covid-19.

