A dangerous driver who ran a red light, ploughed into a car turning across his path and fled the scene has been jailed.

CCTV captured the moment the Nissan Terrano driven by 30-year-old Steven Codona went through a red light in Churchill Road in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire at 4.30pm on 22 May 2022.

He was caught on camera smashing into a Peugeot 307 that was turning right, causing the car to spin and his Nissan to flip on to its roof on a grass verge.

Codona and his passenger managed to get out and ran away without calling for help, leaving the other driver seriously injured in the road.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

Steven Codona was jailed for two-and-a-half years. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Codona was found and arrested a short time later.

The victim underwent surgery to repair an open fracture to his ankle. He also received treatment for injuries to his collar bone, pelvis, sternum, ribs and lungs.

Codona, of Stow Road, Wisbech, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday at Peterborough Crown Court. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for six years and three months.

PC Andy Holliday said: "Codona showed absolutely no consideration for the safety of others as he blatantly ignored a red light - with serious consequences.

"The victim suffered significant injuries and required a long stay in hospital with considerable rehabilitation.

"I’m pleased Codona has faced justice for his dangerous actions that caused such distress to an innocent man."

