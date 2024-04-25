A drug dealer who hid cocaine in the loft of his home has been jailed.

Afsan Iqbal, 31, was arrested after Peterborough police raided his house in Clarence Road, Millfield, on 31 March, 2021.

Officers found £14,000 in cash and around £84,000 worth of cocaine hidden within the loft.

Iqbal admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely £20,000 in cash.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Morgan, who investigated, said: “A considerable amount of class A drugs were found hidden in Iqbal’s home, which have now been seized and taken off the streets.

"A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will now be heard which will look to strip Iqbal of his illicit gains.

“I would like to make an appeal to the public to work with us in our fight against drugs – so often we know it comes hand-in-hand with other criminality such as violence and exploitation – if you have information or concerns, please report it to us.”

Cash was found hidden in the loft. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

