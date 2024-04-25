Four dogs have been rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in Essex.

Three crews were called to a garden fire in Notley Road in Braintree at 1.17pm on Thursday.

They arrived to find that a shed had caught fire and spread to a neighbouring garage and had to request a fourth appliance to help them contain the blaze.

They then noticed four dogs in a kennel at the edge of the garden.

The fire in Notley Road in Braintree Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Diesel, Flo, Gigi and Miley were saved and reunited with their owners unharmed.

Group manager Scott Meekings said: "Crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and stop it spreading and I’m really pleased we were able to get to the dogs quickly before the smoke started to affect them.

Firefighters at the fire in Braintree Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

"While the fire is out, Notley Road will be closed for some time while we make the scene safe."

He said their work was likely to cause disruption to the nearby school at pick-up time, and thanked residents for their patience.

