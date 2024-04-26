Detectives searching for a missing woman at the centre of a murder inquiry have released a new picture in the hope of securing the public's help.

Annette Smith, 74, was last seen in November and Bedfordshire Police said last week they were now treating her disappearance as murder.

Officers said they were following several lines of inquiry as they searched for Ms Smith, of West Wing, Fairfield Hall, near Stotfold.

They are also carrying out house-to-house calls in the Stotfold area.

Over the weekend officers will be handing out leaflets to encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

The picture of Annette Smith released last week as police launched a murder investigation. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We are working really hard to find out what happened to Annette and get answers for her friends and family.

"We would once again urge anyone who had seen Annette prior to her disappearance to come forward and speak with us.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.

“If anyone in the West Wing area has any CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage from November please let us know."

Anyone with information can submit it online, by calling 101 and quoting Operation Broome, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

