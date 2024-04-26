Police are appealing for the public's help as they try to trace a missing teenager who has not been seen for a week.

Tayla-Ella Robinson, 16, who is a transgender female and also goes by the names Isadora Mai or Ty Bestall, left her home in Filby, Norfolk, at about 2.30pm on 19 April.

She travelled by bus to Norwich bus station and has not been seen or heard from since, said Norfolk Police.

She was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

Tayla-Ella is described as 5ft 4ins (165cm) tall, of slim build and with long black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a light-coloured snakeskin print crop top, light grey tracksuit trousers, and black Nike trainers with a white tick. She was also wearing a light-coloured material headband and sunglasses.

However, she is known to change her outfits, hair and makeup frequently, said police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 23 April 2024.

