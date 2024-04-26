A primary school teacher has admitted murdering her partner and burying his body in their garden, after changing her plea a week into her retrial.

Fiona Beal, 50, had previously admitted the manslaughter of 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham but denied the more serious charge.

But a week into her retrial at the Old Bailey in London, she changed her plea.

Mr Billingham's partly-mummified remains were discovered in March 2022, four-and-a-half months after he was last seen.

The court had previously heard how the Year 6 teacher had told friends she and Mr Billingham had contracted Covid in November 2021, meaning that the pair had to isolate.

Beal was accused of killing Mr Billingham between 30 October and 10 November 2021.

The teacher, of Moore Street, Northampton, was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered the body.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams were deployed to the address before the discovery was made.

The court heard her actions were revealed through journal entries discovered by police at a cabin in Cumbria Beal had rented as her mental health deteriorated.

In the cabin, police found journals “written in her hand” that showed “a wholly different side to her personality”.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC said: “They certainly do contain some unambiguously clear declarations of what she had done. These parts were not just her truth, but the truth. What was this?

“The short answer is that she had planned to, and had, killed him in cold blood. She had purchased a forged handled utility knife in the days before. She had a chisel and cable ties.

“Promising sex after a bath, she stabbed him in the neck when he was wearing a sleep mask and was probably cabled-tied on their bed.”

The journals triggered a police investigation, which soon established that Mr Billingham had not been seen or spoken to by telephone since the afternoon of 1 November 2021, the court heard.

Mr Davies described how Mr Billingham’s “grave” comprised of concrete she had mixed and a “de facto coffin” made of breeze blocks, timber and sheets.

