Watch ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray tell the story of the walk in memory of Danni Day.

More than 100 people are taking part in an emotional charity walk to honour the "short but brilliant" life of a young mum who died from breast cancer.

Friends and family of Danni Day, from Loddon in Norfolk, walked from Great Yarmouth to Norwich to pay tribute.

Her partner Craig Moore and young son Bohdi were among those remembering the graphic designer who died a year ago at the age of just 35.

The weather could have been kinder but it wasn’t going to stop them honouring a woman they loved and lost.

Craig Moore with Bohdi and Danni. Credit: Family picture

Mr Moore paid tribute to his "fun-loving, outgoing" partner.

He said: "I think everyone would say that she was a lovely person. Really kind and caring and yes that’s how she should be remembered.

"Bohdi he’s lovely. He’s a really nice boy and a real credit to Danni actually and he looks exactly like her . It’s kind of a daily reminder of her anyway.”

Walkers braved heavy rain as they set out from Great Yarmouth on Saturday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Supporters were walking the Wherryman’s Way to raise money for the cancer charity Keeping Abreast.

It supported Danni through reconstructive surgery when she first battled breast cancer in 2017.

Cruelly, the cancer returned five years later having spread to her liver and lungs.

Danni Day with Bohdi while she was being treated in hospital. Credit: Family picture

Organiser and friend Jessica Ransome, said: "Throughout Danni’s battle with cancer we organised various fundraisers, including three walks along the Boudicca Way, with Danni well enough to take part in two of the events.

"This year, we are taking on the Wherryman’s Way, something Danni had been keen to organise before she was hit with the devastating news that her cancer had returned.

"We don’t want people to forget Danni, she was a loving and caring mother, a great friend and just beautiful inside and out.”

Tash Rowland, Ms Day's little sister, said: “Lots and lots of fond memories , funny memories , silly memories. She would have been so proud and we’re so grateful this is happening for her, in her honour sort of thing.”

Danni had taken part in previous fund-raisers including walking the Boudicca Way in Norfolk.

So a fitting tribute by friends, family and complete strangers walking some or all of the 37 miles.

