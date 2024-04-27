A family of four escaped unharmed after a smoke alarm alerted them to a fire in their kitchen.

The family were asleep when the blaze started in their kitchen in Southminster near Burnham-on-Crouch in the early hours.

Essex Fire and Rescue released a photograph of the fire damage to encourage other people to make sure they have working smoke alarms.

They said three crews found the house full of smoke when they were called at 2.47am.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.

Watch Manager Jon Vincent from Burnham Fire Station said: “This incident highlights the importance of working smoke alarms. They alerted this family to a fire and they immediately evacuated the property with their children and called the fire service.

“Crews worked very quickly to extinguish the fire from spreading to the rest of the property.

“If you or someone you know doesn’t have working smoke alarms at home, we can fit them for free during a free home fire safety visit. Search Essex Fire Book to book your visit.”

