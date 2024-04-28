The RSPCA is appealing for information after a "painfully skinny" dog was found hiding behind a bush in a garden.

Roxy, a three-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux cross, was found huddled behind the bush on a woman's drive at Boxsted in Essex on 21 April.

Now the RSPCA is appealing to find her owners.

Householder Emma Fowler, who discovered Roxy, immediately got in touch with a local vet.

Nicky Thorne, from the RSPCA, said: “Emma was incredibly concerned about Roxy as she was cowering behind a bush and seemed very frightened. It looked as though she’d given up.

“Emma approached her but she growled so she got some neighbours to help and they took her some treats. As soon as she’d munched on a few biscuits, Roxy decided Emma was her best friend!”

Ms Fowler took Roxy to a local veterinary surgery and vets there alerted the RSPCA as she was so emaciated they were concerned she had been neglected for some time.

She said: “I was shocked to see Roxy curled up on our drive.

“She looked starving and shockingly thin but she was so sweet once she realised we were friends and we were there to help her. She was grateful for the attention and it was such a relief to get her to safety.”

Roxy behind the bush in Boxted where she was discovered. Credit: RSPCA

Vets said she weighed about half what she should have done - tipping the scales at 29kg (64lb), when a healthy female Dogue de Bordeaux should weigh up to 25kg (55lb) more than that.

Ms Thorne added: “Roxy is painfully skinny; you can see all of her bones and every single rib. She’s just skin and bone.

“It’s clearly taken a significant amount of time for her to get into this state so I suspect she’s been seriously neglected."

Roxy was microchipped to a property in Halstead, Essex, and Nicky has been following up with her previous owners who say she was re-homed in September 2023.

Ms Thorne said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who might recognise Roxy from the local areas of Halstead and Boxted, or anyone who knows someone who previously owned a dog that looks like Roxy."

Anyone with any information can call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

