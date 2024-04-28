Police are warning drivers that the M11 has been closed after a crash near junction 8.

Essex Police say a single vehicle was involved in a "serious collision" near the turn off for Stansted Airport at 6am.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services remain at the scene and the motorway is currently closed in both directions between junction 8 and junction 9."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know