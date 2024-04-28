Large numbers of police have been called out to break up an illegal rave being staged in a field.

Suffolk Police said they were called at 2.15am on Sunday after reports of the large gathering at a farm in Barton Mills near Mildenhall.

A number of police units were sent to the scene, where there were initially reported to be more that 200 people, with 80-100 vehicles.

Officers said there were still around 150 people and 50 vehicles at the site, but that they were working to close down the event in a "in a safe and controlled manner".

They said paramedics had also been called following reports that a woman had been injured.

Supt Matt Carney said: "We have deployed a number of resources to the scene including a drone unit, dogs and specially trained public order officers who are experienced in dealing with this type of event.

"From our initial enquiries it is clear this is a planned event which was intended to go on well into this afternoon.

"We are working to close the event down in a controlled manner, taking the safety of those in attendance and our officers into account.

"Due to the number of people present, additional policing resources are needed to facilitate this process.

"We will work to identify organisers, seize equipment, deal with any criminal offences and impose penalties where evidence is available.”

