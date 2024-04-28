Twin brothers who assaulted police officers, spat at them and repeatedly stole from a supermarket have been jailed.

Abid and Itlaf Hussain, both 39, were arrested in February following multiple thefts from a Morrisons Daily in Bretton Centre, Peterborough.

Between 16 January and 6 February this year, the brothers stole more than £1,500 worth of goods including meat, alcohol and confectionery products.

Abid was arrested at the centre in February. When he was taken into custody, he lunged towards one of the officers in an attempt to assault her and was further arrested.

When Itlaf was arrested, he spat in the face of two police officers, resulting in him being further arrested for assaulting emergency workers.

The brothers appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday where Abid, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously admitting 10 counts of non-dwelling burglary, 10 counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and assaulting an emergency worker.

Itlaf, of Lutton Grove, Westwood, Peterborough, was jailed for nine months after previously admitting 10 counts of theft from a shop and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

PC Josh Wright, who investigated, said: "As police officers, we accept we are often faced by the unknown and unpleasant situations, however, being assaulted and spat at is completely degrading and I’m pleased the courts have recognised this."

