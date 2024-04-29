A member of a gang which snatched a wealthy Chinese businessman from a golf course as he prepared to tee off - and then held him ransom in a dog cage - has been jailed for 12 years.

Tianfu Guo had claimed he was simply a tourist in the UK and played no part in the 30-hour ordeal of Dylan Huang, who was grabbed by four well-dressed men claiming to be the Chinese police.

Guo, 37, was convicted by a jury earlier this month of conspiracy to kidnap on or before 24 October last year and conspiracy to blackmail.

The married father-of one, who had previously worked as a fruit wholesaler and recruitment agent, was cleared of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sentencing Guo, the judge said Guo had been "central" to the " professional planned and executed kidnap and blackmail".

The court had heard how Mr Huang was playing golf with his PA and two other women at Brocket Hall Golf Club in Hertfordshire on 24 October when five Chinese men jumped out of a car and rushed at him.

One pointed a gun, he was hit in the face and eyes, and forced into the back of the black Audi Q7, which sped off. Mr Huang was then taken to a property in Surrey where he was blindfolded and gagged, and kept in a cage while his captors demanded $15m in Bitcoin as a ransom.

Guo, who had parked nearby, received a text message at the time with just the word: “Done”.

The following day, an hour after Guo's arrest, Mr Huang was released near another golf course in Cobham in Surrey and managed to raise the alarm.

The ransom had not been paid, the court was told.

Guo was arrested in Chinatown in London, having been tracked on an ANPR camera travelling in convoy with the Audi Q7 on false registration plates, close to Brocket Hall Golf Club.

He had more than £4,000 on him, along with Chinese passports and identity cards belonging to others.

There was a video camera in the driver’s door pocket, a small telescope and an SD card showing Mr Huang was under surveillance, the court heard.

Mitigating, Andy Hill for Guo said: “He has an isolated existence inside the prison regime. He has had some telephone contact with his wife in China, but he does not speak a word of English."

Judge Michael Roques told Guo, who was wearing grey prison tracksuit and had his head bowed in the dock, that he had been involved in the conspiracy on his arrival in the UK from China on 9 July last year, immediately contacting a co-conspirator.

He told him: “Over the next three-and-a-half months you and others in the group conducted sophisticated covert observations on your target - a wealthy Chinese national, Mr Huang.

“It included taking covert videos of him at home and at the Brocket Hall Golf Club.”

He said the gang had paid £25,000 for the Audi Q7 in which Mr Huang was kidnapped.

“The purchase and disguising of the vehicle speaks volumes about the profit your group was intending to make," said the judge.

"They were willing to spend £25,000. The vehicle was going to be abandoned after the kidnap was complete.”

He added: “I have no doubt you were planning to leave the jurisdiction as soon as the ransom was paid.

"Within 40 mins of your arrest your co-conspirators suddenly decided to let Mr Huang go. There is no doubt in my mind they had heard of your arrest and panicked.”

The judge said the ordeal had had "a huge psychological impact" on Mr Huang.

He added: “This was a professional planned and executed kidnap and blackmail. The planning took place over a number of months and resulted in the demand for very significant sums of money. Your role was central.”

Prosecutor Russel Pyne told the jury six other suspects - Liang Tang, Wen Ji Nan, Xianchao Chen, Yazhou Tao, Yuan Gui Jin and Hanzhi Jiang - were still on the run.

