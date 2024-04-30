A mother whose newly-wed daughter was killed in a "senseless" head on-collision two years ago says she can finally have "some level of closure".

Holly Lucas, 24, died after her car collided with another on the A1303 in Cambridgeshire in June 2022.

Her killer, Iurie Ciumac, was jailed for five years on 24 April after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Lucas, from Newmarket in Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Holly’s mother said: “Losing my beautiful daughter Holly, in such a senseless and tragic way, has left all who knew and loved her in deep grief.

"Holly was a vibrant and compassionate young woman, newly married, with a glowing future.

“It has taken nearly two years to finally have some justice and have some level of closure.

"We can now move forward and remember Holly for not how she died, but for how she lived.”

Ciumac, 34, was also banned from driving for five years at Peterborough Crown Court.

Iurie Ciumac will spend five years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det. Con. Paddy Reeve, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Ciumac’s dangerous driving has cruelly taken away Holly’s future so I am glad he is behind bars.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Holly’s family and I hope this sentence gives them a little bit of closure."

