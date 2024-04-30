Defecting Conservative MP Dr Dan Poulter "never raised his concerns" over the running of the NHS, according to health secretary Victoria Atkins.

Dr Poulter, a former health minister, defected from the Conservatives to Labour on Saturday, citing "mismanagement of the health service" as a key reason for his decision.

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich has been a Tory MP for 14 years and works part-time as an NHS mental health doctor.

Responding to the move by the Suffolk MP, Ms Atkins told Sky News on Tuesday: "I’ve been health secretary now for some five months and Dan had never raised these concerns with me, and I would expect anyone who has concerns about the NHS, I would hope, would discuss them with me, and I will do everything I can to try to deal with those concerns and to answer those concerns.

"But Dan, sadly, never asked me about those."

The former Tory health minister has not only defected to Labour but urged Rishi Sunak to call an election soon. Credit: PA Images

She was "puzzled" by his decision to change political party adding his only recent contact with her had been regarding a fundraising event he had asked her to speak at.

Health secretary Victoria Atkins who is an MP for the Conservative Party. Credit: PA Images

A Tory spokesman said Dr Poulter was "wrong" regarding his claims surrounding the health service and Labour had "no plan for the NHS".

Dr Poulter said he was no longer able to "look my NHS colleagues in the eye" and believed the health service was "stretched close to breaking point".

On his decision to defect he said: "Only the Labour Party has the trust and the will to restore a failing health service."

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Credit: PA

After the announcement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was delighted Dr Poulter would be helping the Labour party get the "NHS back on its feet."

He added: "It’s time to end the Conservative chaos, turn the page, and get Britain’s future back. I’m really pleased that Dan has decided to join us on this journey."

Dr Poulter's shock move is the second defection from the Tories this year after Lee Anderson joined Reform UK following his suspension by the Conservatives over comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Dr Poulter confirmed he would sit as a Labour MP until the next General Election and then stand down.

