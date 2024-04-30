Play Brightcove video

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has been announced among hundreds of candidates standing for George Galloway's Workers Party of Britain.

The 42-year-old said he was aiming to "represent working class people" and "close the gap" between the rich and the poor by standing to be an MP.

At a press conference at Parliament Square Garden in London on Tuesday, he said: “When I played for England there was so much support from the fans and the whole nation when they put me where I am today, it’s my turn now to actually help the working class people, whatever problems they have.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is getting bigger and bigger.”

Panesar, who grew up in Luton, was among hundreds of candidates announced for the left-wing party, led by Mr Galloway, who became an MP by winning the Rochdale by-election in February.

At the conference, Mr Galloway claimed he was in discussions with three Labour MPs and one Labour lord about defecting to his party.

Meanwhile, Panesar, who is standing in Labour-held Ealing Southall, said Mr Galloway’s party was “more aligned” to the working class than Sir Keir Starmer’s.

“I don’t think Labour is representing working-class people,” he said.

Mr Galloway said his party could put pressure on Labour from the left in the way Reform UK was targeting the Tories on the right.

He added that his party had 500 candidates ready and hoped to stand in most English seats at the general election as well as targeting some in Scotland and Wales.

As a cricketer, left-arm spin bowler Panesar represented England between 2006 and 2013.

