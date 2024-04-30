Play Brightcove video

Patients say thank you to staff at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge to mark special day for specialist transplant hub.

The Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge is a major leader for heart and lung operations.

It carried out the UK's first successful heart transplant in 1979 and the world's first heart-lung and liver transplant in 1986.

And five years ago, it moved from its old site in Papworth village to a new £160m building on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

It now treats around 50,000 people each year and to celebrate the vital hospital and all the work it does, ITV News Anglia spent the day with staff and patients.

People being cared for at Papworth have recorded a special thank you to staff at the hospital.

