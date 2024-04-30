A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry as he attempted to cross a motorway.

The man in his 30s was hit by a lorry and killed on the M1 in Northamptonshire on Monday at around 10.25pm, police said.

It is believed he was attempting to cross the northbound carriageway next to the services at Junction 15A.

He was hit by a blue Mercedes HGV and died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

