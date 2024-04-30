Two teenage boys have been charged with robbery and burglary after the death of a pensioner.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch in March 2023.

Ms Middleditch died in hospital two days after being knocked to the ground during a raid on her sheltered housing bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, between the night of 24 March and morning of 25 March 2023.

On Monday, Suffolk Police said the boys had been charged with robbery and burglary with intent to steal, with the pair due to appear at Norwich Youth Court on 10 June.

Ms Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on 25 March 2023 and died at James Paget Hospital on 27 March.

She had told her relatives, and later police officers, that she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Her stolen handbag was later found nearby on Nelson Road.

A forensics officer at a property in Pakefield, Suffolk, where 82-year-old Joy Middleditch was found. Credit: Sam Russell/ PA

Police said two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder then released on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement released through police last year, her family said: "Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

"She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.

"We as a family would like to thank the police and the community for all their help and support."

Ms Middleditch was well-known to locals in Pakefield and was often seen walking her dog around the quiet seaside village popular with retiring pensioners.

At the time, people living in the coastal area told ITV News Anglia they were "really rocked" by Ms Middleditch's death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know