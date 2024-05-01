A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a seaside town.

Essex Police were called to St Mary's Court on Victoria Avenue in Southend shortly before 4am on Monday, following reports of a teenager being seriously assaulted.

They found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

She remains in hospital in a serious condition with potentially life-changing injuries.

Police have now launched an attempted murder investigation.

Three men and one woman from Southend were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have since been released on bail.

Det Insp James Holmes said: “We are working quickly to establish the circumstances around this assault, where a young woman has been left with significant injuries.

“Our early inquiries indicate that two people, a white man and a black man left the scene shortly after the assault and we are looking for the public’s help to identify them.

“We are asking anyone who was driving in or lives in the vicinity of Victoria Avenue in Southend at around 3.30am on Monday, 29 April, to contact us with any dashcam footage, CCTV footage or any information."

