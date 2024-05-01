A sixth form college whose buildings contain unsafe RAAC concrete is looking to renovate an off-site office block to house more than 200 students.

A roof at Northampton International Academy (NIA) was found to contain collapse-prone concrete in September - putting 18 of its classrooms out of use.

The school plans to relocate its 240 students to a makeshift site in Elgin House, a vacant three-story office block near the town centre, whilst repairs are undertaken.

The block will be converted into a "modern and spacious" setting with 12 classrooms and a sixth form common room.

The government will fund the c onversion of the temporary sixth form centre.

Reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (RAAC) is a form of collapsable concrete used in the construction of buildings in the 1970s and 80s.

More than 100 schools were forced to close or partially close at the start of the academic year due to fears they were built with the concrete.

Essex was the most affected area in the country, with more than 40% of all schools affected by RAAC located in the county.

Students at the University of East Anglia were forced to move just days before the start of term due to the discovery of RAAC in student accommodation.

NIA's temporary building will have a small car park for staff but there will be no parking for students, who are being encouraged to use public transport to travel.

Northampton International Academy headteacher, Martin Serrão said: “We areexcited that we will be able to provide sixth-form students with a new, inspiringlearning environment for them to continue their studies and work towards achieving their aspirations.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming students to the new sixth form centre inSeptember.”

