A man has been charged with the murder of missing Bedfordshire woman Annette Smith after human remains were discovered.

The remains were found in a storage unit in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, by police officers on Tuesday.

Ms Smith, 74, from Fairfield in Stotfold, went missing around November last year.

Formal identification has not taken place but her next of kin have been informed by police.

Scott Paterson, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into Ms Smith's disappearance and was charged the following day with her murder.

