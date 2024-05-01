A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a woman missing for five months.

Annette Smith, 74, from West Wing, Fairfield Park, near Stotfold in Bedfordshire, was last seen on or around 11 November.

In April, Bedfordshire Police launched a murder investigation into the disappearance and a man in his 40s was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

He was in police custody and being questioned by officers, said detectives.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "We are still very much in the midst of this complex investigation and interested in any information which could help us piece together exactly what happened to Annette."

Ms Smith was last seen wearing a black and white striped cardigan and red leather slip-on shoes.

She was also carrying a suitcase and is thought to have got into a navy blue or black estate car with another woman, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Broome, or at www.beds.police.uk

