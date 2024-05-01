A woman who duped seven victims out of nearly half a million pounds after befriending them down the pub, has been jailed for six years, in what police have described as "exploitation at its worst."

Susan Goose, 63, of Wycliffe Road, Norwich, approached the majority of her victims in pubs across the city.

She would befriend them, often telling a story about how she needed funds to pay legal fees in a civil case over inheritance allegedly owed to her.

She even falsified documents including emails and claim forms to back up her lies.

Her offending was eventually uncovered when one of her victims found themselves in considerable debt due to the money they had lent to her and even lost their home.

Their situation was brought to the attention of Action Fraud who referred it to the police.

When officers looked into her financial background, they found she had spent over £130,000 with online gambling websites.

Goose pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation between 2011 and 2024. She also asked for two further offences of fraud to be taken into consideration.

Det Con Dave Block said: “Goose’s offending was a gross abuse of trust and an example of exploitation at its worst.

“She has shown no remorse throughout this case. Her propensity for dishonesty and the longevity and extent of her ruthlessness is staggering.

“I am proud of each of her victims for bravely assisting with this investigation.

"I hope that this sentence provides them with a level of closure and that they can begin to rebuild their lives."

